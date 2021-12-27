Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

