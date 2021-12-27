Davidson Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

