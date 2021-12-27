DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

