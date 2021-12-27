DEAPcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.79 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $155.12 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,476,498,177 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.