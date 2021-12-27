DecentBet (DBET) Trading 224% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $254,605.55 and $79.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 224% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.