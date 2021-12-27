DecentBet Price Up 363.1% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 363.1% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $350,594.80 and approximately $230.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

