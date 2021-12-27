Decentral Games Hits One Day Volume of $1.94 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

