Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $318,031.97 and $3,291.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

