DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches One Day Volume of $110.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $110.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011011 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001318 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,807,533 coins and its circulating supply is 56,106,348 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

