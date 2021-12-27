DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 61.4% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $4,209.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010837 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,613,877 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

