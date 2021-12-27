DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $125,021.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

