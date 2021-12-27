DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $2.23

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00004359 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $125.03 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,189,165 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.