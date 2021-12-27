DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Achieves $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

