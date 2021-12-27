DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00395921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011559 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.90 or 0.01247006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.