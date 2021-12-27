Dent (DENT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.93 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Dent has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $461.77 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00213846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

