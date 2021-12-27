DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.58 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $124.67 million and $1.58 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00009319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

