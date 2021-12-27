DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 5.6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 1,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 953,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a market cap of $500.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DermTech by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

