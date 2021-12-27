Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.63

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.