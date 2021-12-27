Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,634.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $15,634.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003829 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00422799 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

