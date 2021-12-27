Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Devery has a market capitalization of $147,173.86 and $3,212.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Devery has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

