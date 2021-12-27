DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $3,048.51 on Major Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $3,048.51 or 0.05908602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $117.66 million and $21.60 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

