DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Up 9.6% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $110,062.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

