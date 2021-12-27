dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $532,447.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,883,090 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.