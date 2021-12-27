Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.85

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.85 and last traded at $218.73, with a volume of 1079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

