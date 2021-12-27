Diamond (DMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,125.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $19,125.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001593 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,653,444 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

