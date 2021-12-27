Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

