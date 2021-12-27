Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $238,003.40

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $238,003.40 and $58.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,944.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.00 or 0.07937302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00307970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00912832 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00449047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00252971 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,175,616 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

