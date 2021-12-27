DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,642.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00451608 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 141.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,071,293,229 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,899,739 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

