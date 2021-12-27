DigitalNote Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.30 million and $5,518.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.50 or 0.00437123 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 136.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,071,369,729 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,973,989 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

