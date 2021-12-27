DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 3.7%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.26 and last traded at $84.26. 2,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,621,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,750 shares of company stock worth $14,674,801.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

