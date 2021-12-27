Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00172656 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

