Ditto (DITTO) Market Cap Achieves $2.54 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ditto has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars.

