DODO Hits Market Cap of $115.38 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $115.38 million and $72.50 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

