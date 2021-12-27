Dollarcoin (DLC) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $28,244.79 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,687.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.14 or 0.00907634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00253669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00024491 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003038 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.