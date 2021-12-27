Donal Carroll Acquires 10,000 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,822.68.
Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.
