Donal Carroll Purchases 10,000 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,357 shares in the company, valued at $125,871.24.

Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,512.00.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

