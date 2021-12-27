Donal Carroll Purchases 10,000 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,357 shares in the company, valued at $125,871.24.
Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Donal Carroll purchased 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,512.00.
About FSD Pharma
