Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $675.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,045. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $670.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

