Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NYSE NOC traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $381.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,810. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

