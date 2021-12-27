Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.21. 102,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751,180. The stock has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

