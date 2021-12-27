Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,858,688. The stock has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

