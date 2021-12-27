Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

