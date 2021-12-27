Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.30. 138,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

