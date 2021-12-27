Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.93. 7,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.61. The company has a market cap of $199.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.