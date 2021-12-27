Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.10

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

