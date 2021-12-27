Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Donut has a market capitalization of $626,794.89 and approximately $3,989.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

