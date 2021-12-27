DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.20

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 27513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

