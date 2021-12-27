DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $827.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

