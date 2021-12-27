DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.22. 147,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,051,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,357,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DraftKings by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

