DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.1%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 147,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,051,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.