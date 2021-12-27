Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.67).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.68) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
LON:DRX opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.88) on Monday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 356.20 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 557.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
