Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.67).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.68) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON:DRX opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.88) on Monday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 356.20 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 557.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($131,019.49).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

